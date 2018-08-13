Thousands expected in Dundee for Scottish independence rally

Have your say

Thousands of Scottish independence supporters are expected to march in Dundee this weekend.

Pro-independence campaigners will stage a rally in the coastal city on Saturday, May 8.

A number of pro-independence marches have taken place up and down the country. Picture: John Devlin

Marchers are set to leave Baxter Park at 12.45pm for a procession through the streets of Dundee.

According to the All Under One Banner (AUOB) Facebook event page, around 2,000 people are planning to attend the march, with around 4,000 “interested”.

A number of pro-independence rallies have been staged this year by the AUOB group.

In May, around 40,000 people took part in the Glasgow event, with men, women and children draped in Saltires and waving flags as they walked from Kelvingrove to Glasgow Green.

Speakers at the event included controversial former MSP Tommy Sheridan.

