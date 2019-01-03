Teenager arrested over death of man in Dundee on New Year’s Day

A 19-year-old has been arrested after the death of a man in Dundee in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Police were called to a disturbance involving several people near the Overgate shopping centre and the unidentified man was taken to Ninewells Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives say they are treating his death as murder and have arrested a 19-year-old man.

The victim is described as white, in his 40s or 50s, with short ginger hair.

He was wearing a Berghaus jacket, jeans and brown shoes, along with a distinctive silver Cartier watch with gold studs.

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald said: “Our inquiries remain ongoing and we are urgently appealing for information so we can identify the man who sadly died.”