Tay Road Bridge reopened after police incident

The Tay Road Bridge has reopened following a police incident during the early hours of Friday.
Emergency services were reportedly concerned for a man who had been on the bridge since around 4.30am.
READ MORE: Urgent appeal to trace missing Stornoway teenager
The bridge was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted via Perth as police dealt with the incident.
A lifeboat was called out to assist and an ambulance was stationed outside the RNLI station.
It’s understood the bridge reopened at around 10am.
Tayside Police said: “The Tay Road Bridge is now open, and the incident has been safely resolved. Thank you to everyone who has been affected by this closure for your patience and understanding.”