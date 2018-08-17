Tay Road Bridge reopened after police incident

Have your say

The Tay Road Bridge has reopened following a police incident during the early hours of Friday.

Emergency services were reportedly concerned for a man who had been on the bridge since around 4.30am.

The bridge was closed in both directions and traffic was diverted via Perth as police dealt with the incident.

A lifeboat was called out to assist and an ambulance was stationed outside the RNLI station.

It’s understood the bridge reopened at around 10am.

The Tay Road bridge is closed in both directions. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Tayside Police said: “The Tay Road Bridge is now open, and the incident has been safely resolved. Thank you to everyone who has been affected by this closure for your patience and understanding.”