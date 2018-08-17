Tay Road Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing police incident’

Have your say

The Tay Road Bridge is closed in both directions this morning due to an “ongoing police incident”.

Emergency services rushed to the crossing after the alarm was raised at around 4am.

The exact nature of the incident is not known.

Drivers are being warned to expect delays and to follow the diversions in place via Perth.

Tayside Police Division said: “Police Scotland officers are dealing with an ongoing incident on the Tay Road Bridge. Both carriageways are closed along with the footway.”

More to follow.