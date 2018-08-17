Tay Road Bridge closed due to ‘ongoing incident’

The Tay Road Bridge is closed in both directions to all traffic this morning due to an “ongoing incident”.

Emergency services rushed to the crossing after the alarm was raised at around 4am.

The exact nature of the incident is not known.

Drivers are being told to avoid the area and to follow the diversions in place via Perth.

Tayside Police Division said: “We are still dealing with an incident on the Tay Road Bridge which is needing to be kept CLOSED to all traffic. This is unavoidable and we apologise for the inconvenience, but these decisions are not taken lightly. Thank you for your patience.”