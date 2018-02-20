Primary school worker found with stash of child abuse videos

A primary school worker was today facing jail after being found with a stash of child abuse images and videos.

Aaron Scott worked as a catering assistant at a primary school in Dundee - but was sacked within weeks of his arrest.

Police were tipped off that Scott’s computer would contain indecent images of children.

They raided the home he shared with his parents in Dundee and found more than 2800 still images and 30 videos of children as young as eight.

A court was told many of the images were from a batch of files called the “Lolita Series” which feature young girls “heavily made up” and “performing stripteases in a theatrical style”.

Fiscal depute Nicola Gillespie told Dundee Sheriff Court: “There was torrent software found that was used to find the images.

“The images featured young girls heavily made up wearing fancy costumes.

“When interviewed by police he said he didn’t have a sexual interest in children.

“He said the torrent software was for downloading movies or games.

Scott, 31, pleaded guilty on indictment to taking or making indecent images of children at his home address between May 20 and 22 last year.

Defence solicitor Ross Bennett said: “He was suspended from his job a day or two after his arrested and was ultimately dismissed on September 23.

“He has not found work since and continues to reside with his parents.”

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC deferred sentence until March 20 for social work background reports and placed Scott on the sex offenders register.

He was released on bail meantime.