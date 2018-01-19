Police officer hit by car in Stirling

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a police officer was hit by a car.

PC Scott Power had been called to arrest alleged shoplifters when he was hit by the car on Randolph Crescent in Stirling.

The constable was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the incident at 1.05pm on Monday. Officers closed roads between Main Street and Randolph Terrace.

Inspector Mark Murphy said: "The male officer in his 30s was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with serious injuries.

"Local road closures were in place with the road remaining closed for approximately two hours for collision investigation."

A man and a woman have been charged in connection with alleged shoplifting.