Police appeal for witnesses in bid to track child in Dundee

Police Scotland are looking for assistance to trace a female and a young child who were seen within Gallacher Retail Park, Dundee, on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the police said the pair were spotted at around 1pm and the female is described by them as “east Asian, wearing a blue T-shirt, glasses and has short dark hair, pushing a buggy”, while the child is said to be around 2 years old.

They added that they had received a phone call regarding a concern in relation to the child and are looking to confirm the woman and child are both safe and well.

Any persons with any information regarding this is asked to contact Police on 101.