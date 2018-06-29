Police appeal after women sexually assaulted in Dundee park

Have your say

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a park in Dundee.

The incident happened in Baxter Park between 10.30pm and 11pm on Thursday.

Police sealed off parts of the park following the attack late last night.

Detective Inspector Gavin McKinlay said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, but I would appeal to anyone who was in this area who saw or heard anything which may be of interest to call us on 101 or speak with any police officer.

“There will be a continued police presence in the park whilst we carrying out our enquiries.”