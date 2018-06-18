New ‘urban aqua park’ to open in Dundee

Scotland’s first ‘aqua park’ is set to open in Dundee as the city’s five-star water attraction at Victoria dock expands to provide more activities for thrill-seekers.

The park is made up of over a dozen floating obstacles to give a similar experience to those challenges seen on TV programmes like Total Wipeout and It’s a Knockout.

Based at the Foxlake centre, the park aims to test balance and agility as visitors try to navigate the course without landing in the water.

Foxlake already has a number of water sports on offer, including wakeboarding and paddleboard yoga.

Callum Mark, director of Foxlake Adventures, told the Courier: “We are really looking forward to launching our new urban aqua park, featuring a mix of challenging obstacles and slides which are loads of fun for both kids and adults alike.

READ MORE: Attractions work magic for tourism industry

“It’s also really exciting to have one of the first aqua parks in the UK to be based in a city environment.

“We are confident our fun-filled floating playground will complement all of our other watersports including wakeboarding and ringo rides and make for a great summer day out for the whole family.”

The centre will provide Wet-suits, helmets and buoyancy-aids for the one-hour sessions in the park.