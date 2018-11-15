Mangobean coffee shop opens first Scottish site in Dundee

A UK coffee chain is laying down roots in Scotland after opening its first store north of the Border.

Mangobean has launched its first Scottish site, at 46 Murraygate in Dundee, serving a range of coffee, frappes and “coffee cocktails”, as well as “grab and go” products.

The firm launched in 2007 as a drinks company, which supplied catering services across the UK, before moving into the coffee shop sector in 2014.

Mangobean currently has 14 sites nationwide and has revealed ambitious plans aiming to grow its numbers to 28 UK sites by the spring, and some 200 stores in the next five years, in addition to establishing outlets in the education and healthcare markets.

An Edinburgh store is due to open in early 2019.

Founder Shane Saunders said: “We wanted to offer something different to what was already out there. Our coffee shops offer a fun environment where everyone can enjoy awesome, freshly roasted coffee.

“It’s an exciting time for us and we’re delighted to be opening our first Mangobean store in Scotland. We can’t wait to see how successful their store is going to be over the coming months and years.”