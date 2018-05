Have your say

A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked with a chainsaw at a Dundee golf club.

The incident took place at the city’s Caird Park Golf Course about 4pm today.

Police said a 67-year-old man was taken to Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital.

The man sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault over the attack.

READ MORE: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/no-crisis-in-police-scotland-says-top-officer-1-4733996