Man arrested for incident involving armed police in Dundee

A 27-year-old man has been arrested following an incident involving armed police in Dundee.

The armed police were forced to close a street close to Leith Walk following reports of a man allegedly wielding a sword.

Police say the incident was resolved safely and that no-one is said to have been injured.

A woman was also arrested during the incident, though police say that is connected to a second ‘unrelated matter’.

A statement from Tayside Police Division read: “Police Scotland can advise that the incident in Leith Walk, Dundee, has now been concluded safely.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

“A 43-year-old woman who was within the property during the incident has also been arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

“Some officers will remain in the area while further inquiries are conducted, however Forth Crescent has been re-opened.

“We would like to thank the residents in the area for their patience and understanding while this incident was dealt with.”