Lorraine Kelly Dundee home up for sale for £825,000

Want to own the property of one of Britain’s most popular television presenters? Now you can, for a under £1million.

Lorraine Kelly's home.

Lorraine Kelly has put her beautiful Broughty Ferry home with offers over £825,000.

The Melfort property, one of the finest in the area on Duntrune Terrace, is spread over three floors and includes seven rooms, a hot tub and wine cellar.

While the home has been given a modern touch, it still retains many of its original features.

Boasting an elegant drawing room situated on the ground floor, French doors lead to the enclosed gardens which possess two walnut trees and a copper beech.

Lorraine Kelly's garden.

A paved courtyard, summerhouse and small fish pond are all part of a garden, as is a hot tub giving it a modern element for those summer days.

There is a summerhouse, a paved seating area and a sheltered and paved courtyard, partially enclosed by wooden fencing.

Back in the house, there is a warmth provided by an open fireplace and fitted bookshelves with wooden mantel as well bay windows.

Inside Lorraine Kelly's home.

The lavish kitchen is a cook’s dream, fitted with wooden units and granite worktops plus a three-oven Aga. A breakfast bar and island unit are also part of the kitchen area.

The first floor consists of a master bedroom with en suite, four more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a shower room.

There are a further two bedrooms on the second floor, plus a bathroom which has a jacuzzi bath and a corner shower cubicle.

Estate agents Savills said: “The layout and presentation of the house are ideal for both modern family living and for entertaining. The finish and presentation throughout is exceptional.”

One of the spacious bathrooms.

Designed by well-known firm at the time, George C Morton of Bruce, Morton & Son, the home was built in 1927. Mrs Kelly, a Dundee United fan, bought the property in 2010, living in Broughty Ferry for the past seven years.

