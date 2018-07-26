First ever ‘Drag Queen Story Time’ event in Scotland to take place in Dundee

A pair of drag queens will entertain kids of all ages with “LGBTQ+ stories” at Dundee Central Library.

The free event is one of the first of its type in Scotland.

Dawn Irvine, Leisure and Culture Dundee library and information worker, said diversity is at the heart of the message libraries seek to spread.

She said: “We are really looking forward to our first Drag Queen Story Time and appreciate Niko and Amy (the two performers) giving up their time to put on this event.

“Our libraries are a place where everyone can feel welcome so it makes sense that we are a venue for the first Drag Queen Story Time in the city.

“This is an opportunity for parents and carers to open up themes of acceptance and understanding if they so wish but also have fantastic fun with songs, games and storytelling to enjoy.”

The Drag Queen Story Time reading list, on its Facebook page, includes:

Introducing Teddy: A Gentle Story about Gender and Friendship, by Jessica Walton

And Tango Makes Three, by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell (The story of two male penguins, named Roy and Silo, who create a family together. Based on true events.)

Olive The Dog Who Was Really A Frog, by Simon Toby Browne (A kids’ book about a little dog who embraces her unique identity to spread a message about acceptance overcoming adversity.)

Red: A Crayons Story, by Michael Hall (A blue crayon mistakenly labeled as “red” suffers an identity crisis in this picture book by the New York Times–bestselling creator of My Heart Is Like a Zoo and It’s an Orange Aardvark!)

Winnie And Wilbur Winnie The Witch, by Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul

The Flower Girl Wore Celery, by Holly Clifton-Brown and Meryl G.

My Granny Is A Pirate, by Val McDermid

The Very Hungry Caterpillar, by Eric Carle

Don’t Kiss The Frog, compiled by Fiona Waters

Drag queen duo Kat A Clysmic and Hyperia will hold their first story time event in Dundee in a bid to promote inclusion and diversity among the city’s children.

Inspired by a San Francisco initiative of the same name, Drag Queen Story Time seeks to challenge stereotypes among young children through performance art and stories.

Similar events held across the UK in schools, libraries, and community centres have been largely well received by parents and teachers.

Campaign group Time for Inclusive Education (TIE), which aims to tackle prejudices around LGBT issues in Scotland’s schools, has called for the project to be rolled out across all schools.

The group did, however, warn the shows must be age and stage-appropriate for pupils.

Drag queen Niko Cavanagh, who will be appearing as Kat A Clysmic, believes the shows can be important in tackling hate crime.

Niko said: “Drag Queen Story Time is something I have wanted to start in Dundee for quite some time now, I’m so happy to have the opportunity to do so.

“The main reason why I have wanted to start Drag Queen Story Time is because, to me, one of the most important things is to help people understand diversity.

“I know in Scotland we have a lot of rights legally but there is still a large number of hate crimes that take place.

“In my opinion I feel like if we allow children to witness diversity from a young age, be that with drag or just expressing yourself anyway you want, then they are more likely to accept these things later on in life.

“Plus it’s a whole load of fun and everyone gets to enjoy themselves.”

Children of all ages are welcome along to the event, which will take place at Dundee Central Library between 1 and 2pm.