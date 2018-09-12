Brian Ferguson: V&A Dundee is an event space unlike anything else in the UK

If the biggest controversy in the run-up to the unveiling of V&A Dundee was the decision to allow a half-built office block to loom over the city’s museum building then the biggest surprise on walking inside Kengo Kuma’s creation is how vast it appears, writes Brian Ferguson.

But the real wow-factor in the building the Japanese architect spent eight years working on is likely to come once visitors cross its threshold.

Dundee's landmark V&A Museum of Design has been more than ten years in the planning with the �80m building set to open to the public on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The closest thing the main hall of V&A seems to resemble is a vast movie set - the king of thing Sean Connery or Roger Moore would be leaping around in a 1970s Bond film, or Tom Holland as Spider-Man’s latest incarnation.

For anyone familiar with traditional museums and galleries in Edinburgh and Glasgow it may seem ridiculously futuristic, almost like a space station.

But through the windows which have been teasingly created around the building it is not views of far-off worlds, but the Tay Bridge and the Fife coastline.

It would not be a surprise if the world’s filmmakers are soon clamouring to deploy Scotland’s new national icon as a set. They are likely to have to join a lengthy queue.

The interior of the V&A Dundee was unveiled today. Picture: Getty Images

For Dundee now has an event space unlike anything else in the UK - that has put the city on the global map before it has even opened its doors.

It is easy to imagine the main hall of Dundee V&A playing host to lavish awards ceremonies, catwalk fashion shows, television broadcasts and conferences that would previously have been well out of reach for the country, never mind the city.

What V&A Dundee also delivers is a major venue for festivals and events to match anything that Edinburgh and Glasgow can offer, including space for major exhibitions.

It also has a rooftop restaurant with a location that has the game-changing potential to do for Dundee what Harvey Nichols’ restaurant did for Edinburgh 16 years ago.

The huge cafe-bar in the main hall and spacious public areas will help the building live up to Kuma’s prediction that the museum would be a new “living room for the city.”

Dundee V&A’s all important exhibition-spaces will be key to realising expectations that the museum will attract more than 350,000 visitors every year.

The Scottish Design Galleries, which like the museum building are free-to-enter, are home to around 300 objects spanning more than 500 years creativity and innovation.

The resulting effect is of a treasure trove built around the glowing centrepiece of part of a Charles Rennie Mackintosh tea-room, built more than a century ago and re-assembled for the first time since being salvaged in the 1970s. For Glaswegians, it is almost worth the trip to Dundee just for the time-warp experience it will offer.

Some of the oldest objects are among the most fascinating, including an 18th century Jacobite garter, which was worn to express support for Bonnie Prince Charlie.

But visitors are likely to be equally drawn to the “l-limb” prosthetic hand designed by West Lothian firm Touch Bionics and the keyhole surgery instruments made in Dundee.

Costumes by Alexander McQueen, Vivienne Westwood, Christopher Kane and Holly Fulton are among the star attractions, along with ground-breaking swim and cycle-wear.

John Byrne’s pop-up book created for the original tour of The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Oil has pride of place alongside set designs created by Scottish designers Bunny Christie and Finn Ross for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.

Unsung heroes honoured include Dundee-born designer Ray Petri, who went on to work with magazines like The Face, i-D and Arena after emigrating to Australia as a teenager, and Glasgow-born David Band, who designed record covers for the likes of Altered Images, Aztec Camera and Spandau Ballet.

Other displays showcase Scottish comic book favourites Mark Millar, Alan Grant, Cam Kennedy and Grant Morrison, while Dennis the Menace makes an inevitable appearance in a 1960 comic strip from The Beano.

The space for temporary exhibitions is twice as big as the one dedicated to the Scottish design story. It will initially play host to a celebration to the world’s great ocean liners, a fitting curtain-raiser to the new era on Dundee’s waterfront.

The first visitors to V&A Dundee will be able see the largest remaining fragment of the Titanic, from the first-class lounge of the doomed vessel, as well as a diamond and pearl tiara saved from the Lusitania when it was sunk in a German u-boat attack off the Irish coast in the First World War.

The first ever international exhibition to be devoted to ocean liners features the luggage used by the Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson after he abdicated in 1936 and a Christian Dior suit worn by actress Marlene Dietrich as she arrived in New York on board the Queen Elizabeth in 1950.

