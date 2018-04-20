Boy hit by car outside Dundee school

A teenager was treated for injuries after being struck by a car outside a school in Dundee earlier this afternoon.

The 15-year-old was reported to have been injured following the incident at Pitkerro Road in the city.

He was hit by a Toyata near to Morgan Academy this lunchtime around 1pm.

His injuries are not believed to be serious, and it is unknown if he was treated at the scene or was taken to a nearby hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesman told STV: “A silver Toyota has been involved in a collision with a 15-year-old boy.

“There are no apparent serious injuries.”