Boy, 14, fighting for life after taking mystery pill

Police say a a 14-year-old boy is critically ill in hospital after apparently swallowing a red and white pill in Dundee.

It’s reported another boy, aged 13, also had to received medical treatment.

Officers have warned parents to be vigilant about the dangers of drugs as the investigation continues.

Det Insp Tom Leonard said: ‘Our thoughts are very much with this young boy’s family and friends.

“He is currently in hospital where he is gravely ill and in a critical condition.

‘It might be that others may have taken the substance and I am urging members of the public, especially parents and guardians to be vigilant as drugs have a devastating impact.”