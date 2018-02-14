Arrest made after woman’s hand cut off in Dundee

Have your say

A man has been arrested after a woman’s hand was cut off in Dundee.

Emergency services were called to an address on South Road about 8am today.

It was reported a woman had been taken to hospital with a severed hand.

Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Detective inspector Tom Leonard said: “Officers are currently in attendance at South Road, Dundee, after receiving a call of concern for a woman this morning around 8am.

“The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a severe injury.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage.”

