Arrest made after woman’s hand cut off in Dundee

A man has been arrested after a woman’s hand was cut off in Dundee.
Emergency services were called to an address on South Road about 8am today.
It was reported a woman had been taken to hospital with a severed hand.
Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the incident.
Detective inspector Tom Leonard said: “Officers are currently in attendance at South Road, Dundee, after receiving a call of concern for a woman this morning around 8am.
“The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a severe injury.
“A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider threat.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage.”
