Sir Tom Jones performs on stage. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Tom Jones will headline the final day of Discovery Festival Dundee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legendary Welsh singer Tom Jones will bring the final day of Discovery Festival in Dundee to a close this evening.

His headline slot at the three-day event in the city’s Slessor Gardens follows headline performances from Ocean Colour Scene and The Human League on Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With support from acts including Scottish singer-songwriter Kerr Mercer, here’s everything you need to know about Tom Jones’ Dundee gig.

When will gates open for Tom Jones Dundee?

Gates will open for Tom Jones’ Slessor Gardens show Dundee at 3pm today.

Tom Jones Dundee: Set times

Official timings for the waterfront event have yet to be revealed, though organisers have shared that the first act will take to the stage from 4pm.

Though they haven’t been confirmed, the running order of events may look something like this:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gates open : 3pm

: 3pm Kerr Mercer : 4pm

: 4pm King King : TBC

: TBC Ward Thomas : TBC

: TBC Tom Jones: 7pm (TBC)

Rising pop talent Kerr Mercer.

All timings are subject to change, but Tom Jones’ official website suggests he will take to the stage for the final night of festivities at 7pm.

The event is expected to finish around 10.15pm.

What will the weather be like in Dundee?

On Sunday, the Met Office have predicted cloudy weather with light showers from the early afternoon.

While it won’t be cold, temperatures will range from about 18C to 19C at the most.

What items are banned from Tom Jones’ Dundee show?

Concertgoers are advised to avoid bringing bags where possible, and that if you must take one it is no larger than a sheet of A4 paper.

Prohibited items include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Food and drink (a doctor's note will permit food/drink required for medical conditions). Water will be available at the bars free of charge.

Glass containers, including perfume and aftershave

Camping chairs, folding chairs, gazebos or picnic blankets

Professional cameras, video cameras or audio recording devices

Dogs (except assistance dogs)

As it is a standing event, organisers state that those who require assistance for medical reasons to alert the medial team as no camping equipment of any kind is allowed.

Can I leave and come back?

Once you have entered Slessor Gardens for Tom Jones’ Dundee show, no re-entry will be permitted.

Is Tom Jones’ Slessor Gardens gig cashless?

All bars at Dundee Discovery Festival are cashless. However, cash can be used to purchase tokens with a token both located by the main entrance. They will be valid only for bars, and not food vendors.

There are no ATMs on site.

Tom Jones performing. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

What will food and drink be like?

There will be a number of food and drink vendors in operation at Slessor Gardens during the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be four bars in operation on the site - including one dedicated to prosecco - as well as an additional private bar and toilets for “Gold Area” ticketholders.

Meanwhile, food vendors will include:

Loaded dogs & fries

Salt ‘n chilli chicken

Burgers

Pizza

Mexican

Duck wraps

Greek Souvlaki

Coffee/donut and crepes

Pick and mix sweets

Can I still buy tickets for Tom Jones’ in Dundee?

There are still limited tickets available for day three of Discovery Festival in Dundee.

Available via Ticketmaster, you can select from general admission for Friday only, or for the entire weekend. In addition, “Gold Circle” tickets are still on sale.

How much are tickets?

To catch Tom Jones’ headline slot, you can expect to pay:

General Admission (day) : £62.90

: £62.90 Gold Circle (day): £91

£91 Discovery Festival & 80’s Calling Weekend General Admission ticket (Friday-Sunday): £168.40

Additional handling fees will be added to each order, and only 8 tickets may be purchased per person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What can I do if I can no longer go?

For those who booked their tickets months in advance and can no longer attend, unfortunately there are no refunds or transfers available.

That being said, some ticket outlets have an approved re-sale function you may be able to take advantage of.