Woman killed in motorbike crash named by police

Police have named a woman killed in a motorcycle crash in the Scottish Borders.

Bronte Sarona Hutchison, 23, from Jedburgh, was a pillion passenger on the bike when it crashed on the approach to a roundabout near Galashiels early on Sunday.

Police said both the rider and pillion passenger fell from the motorbike. The woman suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 27-year-old man riding the black Kawasaki ZX636 motorcycle was taken to Borders General Hospital, Melrose, by ambulance for treatment to minor injuries and later released.

The crash happened as the bike headed east from Galashiels on the A8091 Melrose bypass, near the junction with the Tweedbank roundabout, at around 3.40am.

The road was closed for about five hours for police investigations and officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Ross Drummond said: “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies remain with Bronte’s family at this time and our investigation to establish why both she and the rider of the motorcycle came off of the bike are continuing.

“Any motorists who were on the road at the time and witnessed what happened, or who have information relevant to this investigation, should contact police immediately.”

Police can be contacted on 101.

