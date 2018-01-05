Three arrests after Police Scotland recover cannabis worth £200k

Have your say

Three men have been arrested after cannabis with a street value of almost £200,000 was recovered in police searches.

Officers in Dumfries and Galloway searched a car heading north on the A74(M) near Lockerbie on Thursday and recovered drugs worth £120,000.

In a separate search, they found drugs with a value of around £77,000 at a house in Eskdalemuir.

The second discovery took the total value of the drugs found by the division that day to £197,000.

A 38-year-old man from Eskdalemuir and a 57-year-old man from Edinburgh have been arrested in connection with the second find, while a 28-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested over the six-figure haul.

They were expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court.

