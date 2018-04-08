Several injured in four-vehicle collision in Dumfries

Multiple people have been left injured following a four-car crash in Dumfries.

Four vehicles collided with one another on the A701 near Martinton Place yesterday at around 4pm.

Emergency services have confirmed that several people were injured in the crash and taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Police closed the road in the aftermath of the incident.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 4pm on Saturday, four cars were involved in a collision on the A701 and the junction with Martinton Place.

“The incident is ongoing and emergency services are in attendance.

“Several people were taken to Dumfries Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“The road will remain closed while the incident is dealt with.”