Pensioner dies after car hits tree in Borders

An elderly man has died after his car left the road and hit a tree in the Borders.

The crash, involving the pensioner’s white Honda Civic, happened on the A7 near Teviothead at 7.50pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the 87-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around four hours while investigations were conducted.

Police have appealed for witnesses and have asked anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Gibb said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this man who has tragically lost his life as a result of the collision.

“I would ask anyone who was driving on the A7 between Hawick and Langholm and who saw the collision to come forward.

“I would also ask anyone who may have seen the white Honda Civic immediately prior to the collision to get in touch.

“Similarly anyone with any information relevant to the inquiry is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.