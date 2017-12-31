Parents pay tribute to Scotsman killed in Cumbria crash

The parents of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on the A66 in Cumbria have paid tribute to their “beloved” son.

Freddie Maitland, of Kirkcudbright, Dumfries and Galloway, died after a Nissan car and a lorry collided on the road at Crackenthorpe at about 5.50pm on Friday.

Cumbria Police said Mr Maitland was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary but died from his injuries.

A 34-year-old man in the Mercedes lorry was unhurt, officers said.

In a statement released by police, Jamie and Jane Maitland said they were “numb with sadness”.

They added: “Our dear Freddie died in a horrible accident.

“We have lost our beloved third child, and Emma and Adam their maddening little brother.

“We are numb with sadness. He had a knack of making friends and was happiest when the centre of attention.

“His strong sense of right and wrong did not always extend to respect for other people’s wardrobe. We all loved him very much.”

Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who stopped at the scene, especially any vehicles travelling westbound towards Penrith, to contact them on 101.

Officers said they are keen to speak to the driver of a grey VW Golf that stopped on the grass verge near the scene.

