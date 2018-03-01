Mighty Deerstalker race in Scottish Borders cancelled this year

One of Scotland’s biggest running races has been cancelled as the severe weather continues to take its toll across the country.

Organisers of the Mighty Deerstalker – the UK’s biggest night race – were today forced to call off the event.

The race held annually in the Scottish Borders at Innerleithen had been due to take place on Saturday.

A spokesperson from organisers Rat Race Adventure Sports said: “It is with deep regret that today we have taken the decision to cancel the legendary Mighty Deerstalker, the UK’s biggest night trail run, due to be staged at Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, on Saturday due to the adverse weather conditions affecting the whole of the country.

“We had been monitoring the weather forecast and the conditions on the ground over the last few days with plans to run the event on a specially adapted route.

“However, it is now clear that the severe snow and wind conditions particularly in the localised event area and the central belt of Scotland surpasses recent estimates, coupled with a more uncertain weather outlook towards the weekend, making it impossible for us to proceed.

“With the interest of the safety of our participants and event crew top of mind – and mindful that making a call any later may actively affect live travel plans – we are taking this decision today.

“We understand that the cancellation affects many, many people in different ways and ultimately, we are all I think united by our wish to run this event and our disappointment at the outcome. However, we look forward to welcoming back our Rat Racers next year.”

Entries will automatically be transferred to next year’s event.

The Mighty Deerstalker is due to take place on 16 March next year.

