Man held after ‘suspicious’ death of woman in Carrutherstown

A man has been detained after a woman was found dead in a property near to where two males were discovered injured.

At about 6am hours on Friday, emergency services were called to Carrutherstown, Dumfries and Galloway, with concern for a man.

He and another injured male were found and taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

A 52-year-old woman was then pronounced dead within a nearby property.

The investigation is still ongoing and officers remain at the scene.

Police Scotland have appealed for information and said a 35-year-old man had been detained.

A spokesman said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.