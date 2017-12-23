Man arrested in connection with death in village

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in a village in the south of Scotland.

Beverley Bliss, 52, was found dead in a property in Carrutherstown, Dumfries and Galloway, at around 6am on Friday.

READ MORE: Death of 18-month-old girl is ‘unexplained’

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and detained in relation to her death and the alleged attempted murder of a 47-year-old man.

He is expected to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old is said to be in a stable condition in Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

READ MORE: Scottish history timeline from 1054 to 2014