Heavy snow causes closure of all schools in Scottish borders

All schools have been closed in the Scottish Borders on Wednesday after heavy snow overnight.

Borders Council made the decision after conditions failed to improve following the adverse weather conditions which hit the nation on Tuesday.

In a tweet it said the decision had been taken in the interests of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers.

They wrote: “Following a teleconference this morning to assess the risks following heavy snow last night and overnight, in the interests of the safety of pupils, staff, parents and carers the decision has been taken to close all schools in the Scottish Borders today.

“The council has considered all options in making this decision, and has taken it in conjunction with advice from partners, including Police Scotland.”

A council worker clears snow from the pavements. Picture: Getty

