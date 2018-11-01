Halloween vandalism spate investigated by Police Scotland

Police are investigating a range of violent and antisocial behaviour which took place last night.

15 teenagers in dark clothes were seen in the area of where many of the incidents took place in Dumfries.

A house was pelted with eggs, car windscreens were smashed and tyres damaged, and one vehicle was turned onto its roof.

Speaking to the BBC, Insp Claire Walker said: “It is disappointing that despite all our warnings to young people to behave while out and about at Halloween we have had reports of some serious antisocial behaviour and vandalism across the town.

“The cost of the damage will easily run into thousands of pounds.”

She urged anyone who could help to identify the youths involved to come forward.

“With Bonfire Night coming up our patrols will be out and about in order to tackle this unacceptable behaviour and those caught carrying out any acts of antisocial behaviour will be dealt with robustly,” she added.

“I would also urge the public to help us tackle this issue and to call us at the time when they come across or experience this type of behaviour in our communities.”

