Drivers stranded on M74 overnight as heavy snow hits Scotland

Hundreds of drivers were forced to spend the night in their cars after heavy snow saw them stranded on the M74.

Mountain rescue teams were called in to assist those stuck in Dumfries and Galloway due to the adverse weather.

Conditions remain “extremely poor” on Wednesday morning with Police Scotland advising motorists to avoid the area.

Jack-knifed lorries have caused a delay in response from Traffic Scotland who are having to work around the vehicles to grit the roads.

The worst of it is on the M74 between junctions 9 to 12 southbound and junctions 16 to 13 northbound.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Partner agencies have been working together to ensure that welfare support is provided to road users who have been stuck on the M74.

Motorists travel through a heavy snow shower on the M8. Snow and sleet conditions are affecting large parts of Scotland with long delays affecting motorists on many roads including the M8 and M74. Picture: Getty

“If your journey is not essential, please avoid this particular area of the M74.

“If anyone is on the hard shoulder, we would ask drivers, if safe to do so, to try and move off the hard shoulder to enable emergency vehicles access to deal with the situation and assist drivers on the road.”

