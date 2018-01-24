Borders on flood alert as rivers burst banks

The Scottish Borders are on flood alert today as river levels across the region continue to rise.

A total of 12 flood warnings have been issued as melting snow and persistent rain led to many water courses breaking their banks.



In response Scottish Borders Council has convened a team in its emergency planning bunker to deal with the flood issues as several roads across the region closed, including the A68 at Jedburgh, the B709 at Ettrick Valley, the A6088, Hawick to Bonchester Bridge, closed because of fallen trees, and the B6401, which is closed at Caverton Mill.

Most other roads are passable with care but there is a lot of surface water and areas of standing water.

Near to Selkirk both the Yarrow and Ettrick valleys are at risk of flooding throughout this morning and residents in lower lying properties around Lindean have also been warned of potential problems.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued an amber flood alert for the Borders, with two red flood warnings for the Ettrick Valley and Hawick to Monteviot.

Water flowing fast down the River Ale. Picture: submitted

Within the last hour the Teviot broke its banks in the Mansfield Road area of the town as the town's Flood Group mobilised its resources, with sandbags available at Hawick Fire Station and at the Common Haugh.

Householders in at-risk areas near the Tweed in Peebles have been advised to take precautions, with the nearest sandbag store at the town's fire station.

With the Tweed not expected to peak until close to lunchtime places at risk include Whitestone Park, the Peebles Swimming Pool area, Tweed Avenue, and the Walker's Haugh area.

The Lyne Water above Peebles is also causing concern with motorists advised to avoid the B7056 around Halmyre Mains, while standing water on the B712 is causing further concerns.

Low-lying properties along the Tweed between Tweedbank and Kelso have also been alerted to potential flood risk.

Flooding is expected on Annay Road in Melrose and there is a risk of flooding to Melrose Garden Centre.

Properties in Jedburgh are also at risk, especially in along Pleasance, downstream of Bridge Street and around the fire station.

Residents are reminded that the nearest sandbag stores are at the fire stations in Galashiels and Kelso.

The public has been advised to remain vigilant and remember to take any actions which help protect themselves and their property.

Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

If you haven't already signed up to receive free flood messages, call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.

