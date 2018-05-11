45 room Scottish castle up for grab in competition - for £5 a ticket

A wealthy property owner is holding a competition to give away a 45-room castle worth £2.5million -- for just £5 a ticket.

Orchardton Castle, in Dumfries and Galloway, is being raffled off for charity by owner Susan DeVere after repeated attempts to flog the 18th-century estate failed.

Orchardton Castle, in Dumfries and Galloway, is being raffled off for charity by owner Susan DeVere. Picture: CP

The lucky winner will receive ownership of the castle - mortgage and stamp duty-free - and also gain the title of laird.

Over five floors the castle has 17 bedrooms, three internal flats, a drawing room, a music room, a games room, an art studio, and even a 20-seat cinema.

And situated on the Scottish Riveria, it’s just 16 miles across the sea to the Lake District in Cumbria, England.

Susan, a writer from London hopes to sell 550,000 of the raffle tickets and says the castle could be lived in, rented out, sold or made into a business.

And she says she will donate any extra cash raised to charities including the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity and ones trying to stop the Yulin dog meat festival in China She said: “Whatever target we meet there will be money for every charity.

“It depends what audience we can reach within the last week. The minimum target is 350,000 tickets, but 550,00 gives us £500,000 to try and stop Yulin.

“It will really make a difference. The money will go directly towards the people who’re on the ground campaigning and trying to stop Yulin.”

Mum-of-one Susan bought the property, which spans over five acres, in 2003 after seeing it advertised in Country Life.

The 56-year-old revealed she has spent a small fortune turning the incredible baronial style property into the perfect family home.

According to Susan, the castle can be rented out for an eye-watering £2,500 per night.

The castle, which is thought to have been built by smuggler William Douglas Robinson in 1880 has seen life as a hotel, a school and a hospital for wounded soldiers.

Entries for the competition will close on May 18th and entries can be submitted to www.winacastle.co.uk