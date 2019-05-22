Donald Trump to visit Ireland at end of June UK trip

US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit Ireland immediately after their June trip to the UK, a White House spokesman has confirmed.

Mr Trump and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar will hold a “bilateral meeting” on 5 June in Shannon.

US president Donald Trump. Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

And the timing of the visit, coming just 48 hours after the US president is due to join the Prince of Wales, could make a repeat trip to Scotland like the one made last year less likely.

The Irish trip has already been subject to reported controversy over the venue of the talks.

The president’s visit to Ireland is set to be largely private, with Mr Trump expected to base himself at the golf resort he owns in Doonbeg, Co Clare.

Rumours of a disagreement have been reported that focus on whether the meeting with Mr Varadkar would take place on Mr Trump’s property at Doonbeg – the president’s apparent preference – or on more neutral ground.

Irish authorities reportedly preferred nearby Dromoland Castle.

But Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy premier, said reports of a stand-off over locations were exaggerated and not true.

On Monday, it was reported Mr and Mrs Trump would join the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall for afternoon tea while on a three-day visit to the UK, which begins on 3 June.

The couple will also be guests of the Queen.

The president’s formal visit follows a working trip to the UK last summer that sparked demonstrations across the country.

Campaigners are again hoping to fly a blimp, depicting the US president as a nappy-wearing baby, over London, after it was hoisted in Parliament Square during protests against the US leader’s last trip.

The protesters have been accused by former Tory chief whip Lord Jopling of “mindless idiocy”.

The visit to Ireland and the UK are part of Mr Trump’s wider trip to Europe, which will include events in France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

