Woman dies in horror motorcycle collision near Braemar

A woman has died after two motorbikes crashed in the north-east of Scotland.

The collision, involving a white Triumph motorcycle and a grey BMW motorbike, happened at about 12.50pm on Sunday.

The 65-year-old female passenger on the BMW died from her injuries following the crash on the A93 around five miles south of Braemar.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, of the road policing department, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved with this collision.

“Investigation into the circumstances is under way and I would appeal to anyone who has not already spoken to police and saw either vehicle in the lead-up to this incident, or indeed the collision itself, to contact Police Scotland.

“Likewise any motorist who may have dashcam footage which could assist with this inquiry are urged to come forward.”