Woman dies after choking on food in Aberdeen steakhouse

A woman in her late 40s has died in hospital after choking on food while eating at a steakhouse restaurant in Aberdeen.

Paramedics and police attended the Miller and Carter premises in the city’s Union Street about 7.10pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by road ambulance, but medics were unable to save her and she died late on Wednesday.

The tragedy happened in the Miller and Carter steakhouse chain, which opened a new restaurant in Aberdeen earlier this year.

It is understood the woman was local to the north-east area.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called, along with the ambulance service, at 7:10pm on Saturday, 25 August in relation to concerns for a woman who was unwell.

“Police assisted paramedics at the scene and officers did what they could, and she was taken in an ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“Police were made aware that the woman has since passed away.”

An ambulance service spokesman said: “We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit and a Wildcat responder to the scene. One female patient was transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A spokesperson for Miller and Carter Aberdeen said: “We are very shocked and saddened by the news. Our team would like to offer their deepest condolences to the guest’s family.”