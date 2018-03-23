Two Aberdeenshire drivers more than seven times drink-drive limit

The arrest of two drivers caught behind the wheel while more than seven times the drink-drive limit has prompted a fresh warning from police.

Both motorists were stopped by officers in Aberdeenshire this week during rush-hour traffic.

In the first incident on Wednesday, a 49-year-old man was pulled over on the B9170 Oldmeldrum to Inverurie road with a breath test finding he was in excess of seven times the legal limit of 22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The following day a 55-year-old woman was stopped in Bridge of Don and found to be in excess of eight times the legal limit.

Road policing inspector Neil Morrison said: “Both of these incidents occurred during the afternoon at busy commuter times of the day when there is increased traffic on the road. Thankfully neither of these drivers were involved in any collisions.

“Despite strong promotion over the years across the UK about the dangers and risks of drink-driving and the highly-publicised reduction of the Scottish drink-drive limit in 2014, it is still disappointing that some people do think it is safe and acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after drinking.

“Drink or drug driving is not acceptable and should not be seen as such. Police Scotland is fully committed to tackling this inconsiderate, anti-social and potential life-changing behaviour, and will continue to enforce the drink-drive legislation across the region on a daily basis.

“Those who fail drink/drug drive tests can face a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record for a lengthy period and a substantial fine. There is also the potential to lose your vehicle. We have submitted forfeiture requests for both of the vehicles involved in this week’s incidents.

“Obviously there is also the risk of seriously or fatally harming themselves and other road users when a person takes the decision to drive whilst under the influence.

“I would remind drivers that they can still be over the limit the morning after and it is therefore always best to leave sufficient time before driving, ideally to later in the day.”

