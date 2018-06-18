Tributes flood in for teenage boy who died suddenly in Aberdeenshire

A teenage boy who died after falling ill while out with his friends has been named locally as Zaine Grieve, aged 14

He is believed to have fallen and injured himself while standing at School Brae, Portlethen, south of Aberdeen, a few hundred yards away from Hillside School.

Emergency services were called at about 11pm and passers-by attempted first aid in an effort to save the teenager’s life but he died a short time later.

Yesterday afternoon (17 June) dozens of youngsters gathered at the spot where the Portlethen Academy pupil was injured.

Some simply sat in silence while others laid flowers.

One message left behind said: “Will miss you forever bro, everyone will. Fly high and don’t party too hard. Love you Zaine”.

Another said: “I will miss you forever bro, everyone will think of you every day, non-stop”, and another said: “Hope you are in a better place now.”

There were also tributes paid online, with Jack Ross writing on Facebook: “Genuinely devastated. Rest easy. Far too young to go. You’ll always be my little bro Zaine”.

Last night North Kincardine councillor Alison Evison, who represents the town as part of her ward, said: “This loss is truly devastating.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends whose suffering will be beyond words and with everyone in the academy community who will be deeply saddened.

“I really appreciate the work that the police and academy are doing to give support to everyone.”

Last night police confirmed they would be continuing to gather information in the town to establish the exact circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

Inspector Darren Bruce said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this extremely tragic and sad time.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As part of our inquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered,” he said.

“I would like to thank everyone in the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out.”

Officers also warned motorists travelling in the area to drive with caution due to the number of people heading to the location to pay their respects.

As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

Read more: 14-year-old boy dies suddenly after falling ill in Aberdeenshire