Teenager dies after falling ill in Aberdeenshire

A teenage boy has died after becoming unwell in Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to a home in Fordoun in the early hours of Sunday.

The 15-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died.

Police Scotland said the death is being treated as unexplained, although there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this sad time.

“This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family as our enquiries progress.”