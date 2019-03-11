Teca unveils first two hospitality partners

Two of Aberdeen’s largest professional services firms have become the first sponsors of the city’s new £333 million arena, The Event Complex Aberdeen (Teca).

Anderson Anderson & Brown (AAB) and Aberdein Considine – which together employ more than 700 people – are to be Teca’s first hospitality partners when they take over corporate hospitality facilities after the arena’s launch this summer.

Teca is expected to contribute £113m of visitor spend to the Scottish economy through its conferences, exhibitions and music concerts.

Aberdein Considine managing partner Jacqueline Law said: “There is a great buzz about the new arena and we are delighted to be among the first to commit to a hospitality package to support its launch. This world-class venue will attract major artists and new events to the north-east to ensure the area competes on a global scale. As a local business, we want to back that.”

AAB’s managing partner Graeme Allan added: “As a business with an international outlook, it’s fantastic to have such an incredible facility on our doorstep to entertain our valued clients and guests. It is an exciting time for our city with so many major infrastructure improvements in the works and the launch of Teca will be a much welcomed addition to these enhancements across our community.”