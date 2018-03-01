Scotland’s weather: Red and amber snow warnings for Thursday

Red and Amber weather warnings remain in place across Scotland on Thursday afternoon as heavy snow continues to disrupt the nation.

READ MORE - Scotland’s weather and travel: everything we know so far

A red warning which started yesterday and stretches across most of central Scotland will continue to 10am. However, an amber warning remains in place until 6pm across many areas, meaning disruption is inevitable.

Road conditions will continue to be extremely difficult and potentially dangerous throughout the day after snow continued to fall overnight.

Rail, bus and air travel will also be subject to significant cancellations through the morning peak and into the afternoon.

Police Scotland have been working with partners to keep roads moving throughout the night, with a particular focus on the M80 which was blocked with an estimated 1,000 vehicles at a standstill last night.

Humza Yousaf, Minister for Transport, said: “The travel advice in the affected areas today could not be clearer – do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary to do so.

“Even after the red warning is lifted, large parts of Scotland will still be subject to high level amber weather warnings for snow. This should not be underestimated. An amber warning means there is a real possibility that vehicles and drivers will become stranded – something that we have already seen happen during this period of snow.

“I strongly urge people to adhere to police advice by avoiding travel in areas with red and amber warnings. I also encourage employers to be as flexible as possible with their staff, allowing them to stay safe and avoid travel.”

Police Scotland Superintendent Helen Harrison added: “We are now 24 hours into the red and amber-related advice not to travel on the roads and rush hour last night was noticeably less busy thanks to people heeding our message. It remains the same this rush hour coming – do not travel.

Airport buses on Edinburgh's Princes Street: Daniel Eunson/PA

“Many of those people who did go out yesterday faced treacherous conditions, blocked roads, being stuck in their vehicles or even being involved in collisions. We do not want anyone to put themselves or others at risk in these conditions. We are continuing to run a multi-agency command centre at Bilston to coordinate the emergency response to the severe weather with our partners and keep Scotland moving as best we can.

“If you can postpone your journey in affected areas until after the amber warning ceases, currently at 6pm tonight, I would urge you to do so. Many employers were able to allow staff to work flexibly and this approach is needed again today.”

READ MORE - WATCH: Edinburgh bus driver swerves car in snow storm