School bus driver dies after three-vehicle crash in Aberdeenshire

Two people have been taken to hospital and children injured in a serious accident involving a school bus in Aberdeen.

The driver of a school bus involved in a serious three-vehicle accident in Aberdeenshire has died.

Two adults were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and some children suffered minor injuries. Picture: Donald Thomas

The collision happened around 7.40am on Friday close to the Maryculter Bridge on the South Deeside Road (B979), outside Aberdeen, also involving a lorry and car.

Police Scotland said 13 pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven were on the single decker private bus at the time of the incident, but none suffered any serious injuries.

The male drivers of the red Audi A4 and white DAF lorry were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with non-life threatening injuries.

The bus driver has not yet been identified.

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that as a result of the serious road traffic collision earlier today on the South Deeside Road, the male bus driver has sadly died.

“The collision occurred at 7.45am close to the Maryculter Bridge on the South Deeside Road (B979), outside Aberdeen and involved a lorry, a bus and a car.

“13 pupils from Lathallan School in Johnshaven were on the bus at the time of the incident, but none have sustained any serious injuries.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it received a call at 7.43am to attend the collision in South Deeside Road in Aberdeen.

She said: “We dispatched four ambulances, four special operations retrieval units and one paramedic response unit to the scene.

“Two patients have been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances, including a heavy rescue unit to the scene.

Police said the private hire bus was carrying school children to a private school in Aberdeenshire.

A spokesman said: “Officers are liaising with the school to ensure the welfare of the pupils concerned.

“The South Deeside Road will remain closed for the time being between Leggart Terrace and Netherley Road (B979) plus Milltimber Brae.”

Anyone witnessed the collision is asked to call call Police Scotland on 101.