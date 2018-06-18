Relatives ‘devastated’ after sudden death of Aberdeenshire boy

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died suddenly in Aberdeenshire have thanked members of the public who tried to save his life.

Zaine Grieve fell ill in Portlethen on Saturday night.

He died a short time later, despite the best efforts of passers-by and the emergency services, police said.

The teenager’s relatives have thanked those who intervened, as they paid tribute to the popular and much-loved boy.

In a statement issued via police, his family said: “We have been left absolutely devastated by the death of Zaine who was a much-loved son and brother.

“Zaine was extremely popular and will be missed by all his family and many friends.

“We would like to thank the passers-by who stopped and tried their best to save Zaine’s life, as well as the emergency services who attended. We would also like to thank everyone who has sent us messages of support.

“We ask that our privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Inspector Darren Bruce said earlier: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the boy’s family as this extremely tragic and sad time.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death. However, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

“As is the case with all sudden deaths, a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course.

“As part of our inquiries there will be a police presence in the area as information is gathered. I would like to thank the local community for your patience and understanding while this is carried out.”

