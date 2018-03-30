Police probe suspected petrol bomb attack at Aberdeenshire hotel

Have your say

An investigation has been launched into a suspected petrol bomb attack at an Aberdeenshire hotel.

A window was smashed at the Station Hotel in Insch overnight between Monday and Tuesday.

A container of petrol and a length of rag were later discovered.

No-one was injured. The petrol failed to ignite as part of the suspected attack.

Police have launched a probe into the incident.

On their Facebook page, the hotel owners described the incident as “a sickening criminal act”.

They claimed a five-litre container full of fuel with a cloth tied around the handle had been thrown into the building.

Any witnesses have been urged to contact police. A “substantial” reward has been offered.