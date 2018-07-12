Police probe assault after man struck by car in Aberdeen assault

A man is in hospital after being hit by a car in an incident police are treating as assault.

The man in his 50s was seriously injured after being struck by a white Skoda Octavia in Bucksburn, Aberdeen, on Wednesday evening.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident at around 7.30pm on Oldmeldrum Road and is helping police with inquiries.

The A947 was closed to allow for investigations but has since reopened.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “The area would have been busy at the time and we are urging anyone who was around to contact us.

“We have spoken to a number of people so far and will continue with this today.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 3735 of July 11, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.