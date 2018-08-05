Police investigating reports of bottle being thrown at Aberdeen fans

Have your say

Police have reportedly launched an investigation after an incident in which a bottle was thrown at Aberdeen fans during their opening game with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Witnesses posted on social media stating that an empty bottle of Glen’s vodka was thrown into the Aberdeen end - landing “within centimetres” of a child - after the home side equalised in the dying minutes of the game.

Aberdeen's Niall McGinn hands the linesman a coin which had been thrown at him from the away end. Picture: SNS

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are investigating a report of incident involving a bottle during the Aberdeen v Rangers game in Aberdeen today, shortly after 3pm.

“Inquiries are ongoing into this incident.”