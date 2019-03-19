ONE drives tech agenda with ScotlandIS tie-up

Private sector economic development body Opportunity North East (ONE) is teaming up with digital industries trade organisation ScotlandIS to boost the tech community in North-east Scotland.

The partnership will focus on developing the area’s digital company base and ecosystem, with relevant existing local firms primarily focused on energy. It aims to bring additional resource into the region to support growth in the established company cluster and raise the profile of local tech capabilities with regional and national stakeholders.

The tie-up has also created a co-funded digital development manager role, filled by new recruit Jen Scott, which will be based at the ONE Tech Hub in Aberdeen to support the initiative.

Sir Ian Wood, chair of ONE’s digital and entrepreneurship sector board, said: “ScotlandIS shares our regional ambition to make north-east Scotland a dynamic environment for new and established tech businesses with high-growth potential and enable digital transformation to deliver step changes in sector productivity.”

Polly Purvis, chief executive at ScotlandIS, added: “Jen Scott’s appointment will enable us to provide additional support to tech companies in the region and working closely with the wider ONE team, help businesses across the north east exploit digital technologies to create new products and services and improve their productivity.”