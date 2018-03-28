Nine-year-old charged for taking knife into Aberdeenshire school

Have your say

A nine-year-old boy has been found with a knife in an Aberdeenshire school.

Police Scotland said officers were called to the school on Monday in the north Aberdeenshire area.

The school has not been identified.

Inspector Kevin Goldie said: “Police received a report of an incident of a young boy taking a knife into school.

“Officers attended and a nine-year-old boy has been charged.”

A report will be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a pupil at a school has been charged by police following an incident.

“As there is a live police investigation into this incident, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.”

Parents at the affected school have been informed.

