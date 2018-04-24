New £50m stadium for Aberdeen FC gets final approval

Aberdeen FC has been granted official planning permission for a new £50m stadium and training complex.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning department has now formally approved the development at Kingsford, near Westhill.

Councillors approved the new 20,000-seat stadium in January but city officials have now finalised all negotiations with the club, with permission now granted.

READ MORE: Aberdeen goes bold as Nuart street art festival takes over

The club hopes to begin construction of the stadium, which sits on the outskirts of the city in a wealthy neighbourhood, in June.

It is expected that 150 jobs will be created in the first phase of the development with contracts due to be advertised next month.

However, work at the site could be delayed as Aberdeen City Council faces legal action over its decision to approve the plans.

READ MORE: Aberdeen seeks to become “world class” cruise destination

The No Kingsford Stadium protest group is pursuing a judicial review against Aberdeen City Council with around £50,000 raised in legal fees by those opposed to the development.

Protestors believe the new stadium should be located closer to the city or split over two sites with concerns over increased traffic flows and the impact of the stadium on the area.

Club bosses have been planning a move away for Pittodrie for 18 years with the ageing ground costing hundreds of thousands of pounds a year to maintain.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, earlier condemned the “groups hell bent on sabotaging” work being done to create a “unique 21st Century city region.”

He said: ““As we dither, other city regions in the UK are moving forward, making bold decisions, re-inventing themselves, replacing old industry sectors, embracing culture, building stuff, creating exciting modern city centres where people want to be; and talking themselves up into the bargain. Their citizens choose to get behind this, not descend into civil war over every application.”

The first £10m stage of the new stadium will create a training pavilion, three professional training pitches, two 3G pitches and a full size and half size pitch.