Man killed during vehicle recovery in Aberdeenshire

A man has died during the recovery of a vehicle in Aberdeenshire.

The incident happened on the B999 near to Udny Station on Saturday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland can confirm a man sadly died following an incident on the B999 near to Udny Station, Aberdeenshire, in the early hours of this morning (Sat 27 Oct) during the recovery of a vehicle.

“His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances and officers are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive.”